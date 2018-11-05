Gigaba: Parly committee part of campaign to vilify me

“Unfortunately‚ the pattern has been: vilify his name first; create a negative narrative about him; ensure that by the time he gets to respond you’ve subjected him to a kangaroo court; you’ve subjected him to a public lynching. You’ve ensured that by the time he gets to respond to the allegation he has already been so vilified that you’ve created a public narrative and opinion of wrongdoing already.”

He accused the portfolio committee of joining the campaign.

“It’s a well-orchestrated political campaign. It is unfortunate that the portfolio committee has thrown itself into the very same process… I am a member of the ANC in good standing. I don’t deserve to be treated in this fashion. It is unfortunate‚ it is unjust‚ it is unfair‚” he said.

“I am going to have to consult with the ANC in relation to how they are going to respond to this. I am going to consult my lawyers in terms of how I am going to respond to this. I insist it is a well-orchestrated political campaign‚ the portfolio committee has thrown its head into the campaign and I am going to fight back.”

