Fires raging on the N2 near Witelsbos forced traffic authorities to close the freeway at Trivolia bridge as a precautionary measure on Sunday.

Gerard Otto‚ head of disaster management at the Garden Route District Municipality‚ said on Saturday that 252 residents‚ including six babies‚ had been evacuated from towns in the fire's path as a precaution.

"Those who have been evacuated are from towns in the Goudveld area as well as from Jonkersberg‚ and Buffelsnek."

Otto said dense smoke‚ which had reduced visibility‚ was making it impossible to fight the fire from the air.