The Democratic Alliance is planning to introduce what it calls a “cheaper energy bill” – a proposal it said would break the monopoly of state-owned energy supplier Eskom and make provision for municipalities to be able to purchase energy from other suppliers.

Announcing the introduction of the Independent System and Market Operator Bill (Ismo Bill) as a Private Member’s Bill on Monday‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said two key points of the proposed law would be allowing metros or municipalities that are financially sound to choose their supply of electricity and not be dependent on Eskom.

“If Eskom’s energy is expensive‚ we go somewhere else. Technology is advancing at such a rate that sustainable energy will allow for the diversification of energy. There should be no reason we are hamstrung by the monopoly that Eskom is‚” said Maimane.

The DA also wants a governance model that includes board representatives from both the public and private sectors. This would ensure that considerations for the consumer were not only what the state wanted‚ he said.

“We need a mixed board that would ensure that private sector interests have a much bigger role to play‚ otherwise you will end up with a Dudu Myeni‚” said Maimane‚ referring to the controversial former SAA board chair.

The DA’s announcement comes just a week after Eskom approached the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a 15% tariff increase per year for a three-year period‚ on top of the 4.41% price increase that was granted to Eskom by Nersa for 2019/20.