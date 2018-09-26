PSL is right to kick up a fuss over ambush marketing

I agree with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that the sponsorship agreement between the South African Football Association (Safa) and OUTsurance "infringes on the rights PSL sponsors".

Safa has rights and responsibilities to secure sponsorships, but it needs the PSL's permission to market them within the PSL's turf. The OUTsurance sponsorship deal involving referees wearing branded apparel in PSL matches should have been authorised or endorsed by the PSL. The league and sponsors have voiced their unhappiness with the invasion of the OUTsurance brand.

The PSL has a legal obligation to protect its sponsors against any form of marketing invasion and cross-sponsorship, popular known as "ambush marketing".

In essence, it occurs when a non-sponsor of an event attempts to create a sense among the public that it is in some way connected to the event. This is by either using the event's logos, symbols, or trademarks in its own advertising campaigns (ambush marketing by association); or by taking advantage of the publicity surrounding the event to promote its own brand, sometimes to the detriment of the event itself and its sponsors (ambush marketing by intrusion).