Lack of payment killing business

The trend of main contractors failing or delaying to pay their subcontractors contributes to the deterioration of the health of the construction industry.

The Master Builders Association (MBA) North has therefore called on industry players to enter into a dialogue to address the issue or risk more job losses and bankruptcy.

This could be demonstrated in the complaint of aluminium supplier Hendrick Mashambye, 55, of Sophiatown in Johannesburg, who says he has not been paid his money in full though he completed the fitment of aluminium windows in 2016.

Though the contractor was paid R2.6m on completion of his contract, Mashambye said he was still begging to be paid.

Mashambye said around July 2016, he received a call from a project manager, inviting him to give a quotation for aluminium work they needed to be done urgently.

His quotation of R230 000 was accepted and he was given the go-ahead to deliver, even though he was not paid the 50% deposit he had asked for.

On completion, Mashambye was paid R175 000 in dribs and drabs. "Two years later I'm still getting excuses and unfulfilled promises, instead of payment," he said.

Mashambye said this was killing his small business as he must always have cash to buy material. "Suppliers of aluminium want cash from small business because we don't have collateral or credit sure to insure our credit."