No travels for clients booked with Tshiamo Travels
Trip to Turkey cancelled at 11th hour as flights were not booked
A travel agency has been accused of stealing from and ill-treating its customers after a trip to Turkey for 22 travellers was cancelled at the last minute last week.
Khosi Zwane cried when she found out while at OR Tambo International Airport that her flight to Turkey had not been booked by Tshiamo Travels owner Pearl Khumalo and that her drive from Bloemfontein to Johannesburg had been a waste...
