South Africa

Clientele agent misled me, says man

Funeral policy holder told late mother was not covered and loses R5,000

20 June 2022 - 08:24
Lindile Sifile Journalist

A Soweto man has lost more than R5,000 after taking out funeral cover for his mother from an agent he met at a taxi rank in the Pretoria CBD in September last year.

Mandla Nyaqela got the shock of his life when Clientele told him that his late mother was not covered in his funeral policy...

