Ombudsman’s door is open

Aggrieved insurance policy holders can find a reprieve if they feel that their complaints were not properly handled by their insurers.

The office of the ombudsman for long-term insurance usually deals with complaints related to life insurance. Their services are free of charge and insurers are bound by this office’s rulings.

Complainants are encouraged to contact their insurers to try resolve the problem before approaching the ombudsman.

If the problem remains unresolved, you may then submit a complaint to the ombudsman in writing, by phone or visit them at their offices.

You will receive a letter of acknowledgement from the ombudsman and they will ask the insurer to submit a written response to the complaint within six weeks. The complainant will be afforded an opportunity to comment on the insurer’s response.

Once the investigation is completed, a binding ruling will be issued.

You can reach the ombudsman’s office at 0860-103-236 or email info@ombud.co.za