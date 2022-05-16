Help out there for unsatisfied car buyers

HOW TO GET HELP

SA Consumer Complaints (SACC) and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) are some of the avenues available for consumers who experience difficulties with car dealerships.

RMI offers a mediatory service in relation to disputes between consumers and businesses (RMI members) in the motor industry. It attempts to reach amicable resolutions to disputes in a manner that is cost effective for all parties concerned.

In an ideal situation, where the retailer or the supplier is a member of the RMI, the consumer affairs office will attempt to intervene and facilitate the mediation process between the parties to achieve an amicable resolution. The facilitation process is informal, and therefore no legal representation is allowed.

“During these proceedings, the RMI remains neutral and impartial. To achieve success, both parties [consumer and the dealer] must be willing to participate with a view of achieving a win-win resolution.

“The service is free of charge. The RMI’s consumer affairs officer facilitates disputes that are [from] not more than six months after delivery of goods to the consumer,” said RMI regional manager Jeff Molefe.