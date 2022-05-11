Hillary Gardee suspect 'confessed' to cops after sangoma exposed him

The source close to the investigation has revealed that it was Mkhatshwa who led investigators to the other two accused

A consultation for a cleansing ritual with a sangoma, a confession statement and bloodied shoes at a guesthouse is how police were able to link three men to the brutal murder of Hillary Gardee.



A source close to the investigation has detailed to Sowetan how one of the accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, crumbled and confessed to police about Hillary’s murder...