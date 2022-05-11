×

South Africa

Hillary Gardee suspect 'confessed' to cops after sangoma exposed him

The source close to the investigation has revealed that it was Mkhatshwa who led investigators to the other two accused

By Mandla Khoza and Lindile Sifile - 11 May 2022 - 07:35

A consultation for a cleansing ritual with a sangoma, a confession statement and bloodied shoes at a guesthouse is how police were able to link three men to the brutal murder of Hillary Gardee.

A source close to the investigation has detailed to Sowetan how one of the accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, crumbled and confessed to police about Hillary’s murder...

