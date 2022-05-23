‘Shoddy courier service ruined my business’

Courier firm 'loses' R10,500 of stationery package

What was meant to be a simple inter-provincial delivery of stationery worth more than R30,000 has turned into months of frustration for a business-person after a courier company allegedly lost his R10,500 package.



Wilson Mokhua, owner of Blue Rain Traders, a North West-based company which has been supplying stationery for about 12 years, has been having a tough time trying to claim a R10,500 he lost in stationery when he used The Courier Guy to transport 19 boxes of bulk stationery from Johannesburg to his government client in Bloemfontein in January this year...