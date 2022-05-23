‘Shoddy courier service ruined my business’
Courier firm 'loses' R10,500 of stationery package
What was meant to be a simple inter-provincial delivery of stationery worth more than R30,000 has turned into months of frustration for a business-person after a courier company allegedly lost his R10,500 package.
Wilson Mokhua, owner of Blue Rain Traders, a North West-based company which has been supplying stationery for about 12 years, has been having a tough time trying to claim a R10,500 he lost in stationery when he used The Courier Guy to transport 19 boxes of bulk stationery from Johannesburg to his government client in Bloemfontein in January this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.