Sinxoto's book breathes honour into names
Author fosters pride in African names
Amonge Sinxoto has penned a book for Black children to teach them the importance of the meaning of their names.
My BIG name is inspired by her own sister’s story of having her name changed by a school teacher, altering it from Isenguye to Izzy because she could not pronounce it. Sinxoto wants to emphasise the significance of pronouncing Africans names correctly because of the power they carry. ..
