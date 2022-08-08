×

South Africa

Former student couldn’t buy a car when her debt caught up with her

Keeping track of your credit score is essential for managing your finances

08 August 2022 - 13:14
Lindile Sifile Journalist

Amanda Buthelezi was still at varsity when she first opened a credit account at a clothing store, a decision she would later regret when she started working as a young adult.

Buthelezi, 28, was in her late teens when a clothing shop contacted her and offered her pre-approved credit of R5,500 to buy clothes; she accepted the account but did not immediately use it...

