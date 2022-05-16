Pastor driven round the bend as dealership refuses to refund him

Seller offers R10,000 for new engine that costs R40,000

The excitement of owning a car after months of being a pedestrian got the better of 68-year-old Thembane Masheqa.



It was love at first sight for Masheqa when he spotted a Nissan Sentra at a car dealership in Klerksdorp, North West. However, he still regrets his R120,000 impulsive purchase because the car broke down after two days of driving and the dealership has not refunded him...