×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Buying a house is not child’s play and you need to be prepared’

Shopping around for best loan deal helped Lindiwe save big

18 July 2022 - 08:46
Lindile Sifile Journalist

It took Lindiwe Buthelezi, an executive personal assistant at one of Joburg’s private hospitals, at least five years to save money, improve her credit record and to buy a house that best suits her family’s needs and her financial commitments.

“Buying a house is not child’s play. It can be stressful and very intimidating if you go into it unprepared. After all, it’s a long-term commitment that shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said Buthelezi, reflecting on her journey to becoming a first-time home owner, which she accomplished in January...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released