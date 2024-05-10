So poor was the workmanship at the collapsed George building that the basement was made of clay rather than concrete.
An insider said the basement was always wet with orange-brown water being pumped out regularly, and that was a disaster waiting to happen.
Read more here: George tragedy: Shocking claims emerge (heraldlive.co.za)
HeraldLIVE
'George building was a disaster waiting to occur'
Basement made of clay instead of concrete, says insider
Image: Werner Hills
