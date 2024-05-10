South Africa

'George building was a disaster waiting to occur'

Basement made of clay instead of concrete, says insider

By Siphokazi Mnyobe and Brandon Nel - 10 May 2024 - 07:00
Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street on Wednesday, trying to recover workers presumed trapped in the debris. About 75 construction workers were on site when the building collapsed at about 2pm on Monday.
Image: Werner Hills

So poor was the workmanship at the collapsed George building that the basement was made of clay rather than concrete.

An insider said the basement was always wet with orange-brown water being pumped out regularly, and that was a disaster waiting to happen.

Read more here: George tragedy: Shocking claims emerge (heraldlive.co.za)

