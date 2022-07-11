Online shopping scams have spiralled out of control in SA since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which forced consumers to use online-based platforms to shop and limit physical contact with others.
Unfortunately, many people have fallen victim to e-commerce scams and it is advisable to report to institutions like the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman, the National Consumer Commission, e-commerce Forum SA (EFSA) and the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC).
EFSA’s advice to online shoppers:
- Unrealistic offer. If the offer looks too good to be true, it probably is.
- Check the company’s details. Check that the e-shop looks professional and has at least a phone number and email address on its website. It should also have a physical address, a privacy policy and the terms and conditions easily available on the website.
- Make a query. If you come across a new e-shop you are unsure of, you can always call the phone number (during office hours) or email your query.
- Ensure the e-shop’s payment page offers Visa/Mastercard or EFT/other payment link to a recognised South African bank.
- Do your homework. Check CIPC, or do a Google search on the company. Go to Hello Peter. The search sometimes comes up with useful information – for example, if the company is a bricks and mortar establishment and when it was founded.
- Phone a friend. Use companies you or your friends and family have bought from previously.
- Buy from who you know. Use e-platforms that are well known. They usually vet the e-shops they carry.
Tread carefully when you do online shopping
Consumers warned of digital scams
Image: 123rf.com
