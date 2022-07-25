Car dealer feeds client empty promises
Lawyers give chase for refund from dealership
A “dubious” car dealership has been slapped with a R353,000 letter of demand and a fraud charge after failing, on numerous occasions, to refund a customer.
For almost four months, Eastern Cape entrepreneur Lulama Metuse, 42, has been desperately seeking her refund from Martin Roux, the owner MDCA Consulting, whose car dealership is based in Equestria, Pretoria. Metuse had bought a Toyota Hilux bakkie for cash on April 1 but the dealership did not have a diesel version and Roux allegedly promised her that he would deliver another car with the correct fuel type within two weeks. However, this did not happen, despite many promises from Roux...
