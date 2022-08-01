×

South Africa

Accident victim suffers double tragedy

Fraudsters clean out bank account after crash

01 August 2022 - 07:31
Lindile Sifile Journalist

When Michael* survived a car crash after his car rolled twice, little did he know that his finances would be upside down in months to come.  

Michael, a municipal employee in Gauteng, escaped with minor scratches from the car accident two months ago...

