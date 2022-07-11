Online store that runs a refund scam
Fuming customers say Manicaa.com sells ghost goods, promises to pay back then disappears
Manicaa.com, the online store that has left a string of fuming customers who have been cheated of their refunds after being sold “out of stock” products and goods, appears to be a scam and doesn’t even have offices.
Sowetan Consumer can confirm that Manicaa.com doesn’t have an office despite advertising its address as Old Pretoria Rd in Halfway House, Midrand, on its website. When we visited the area as shown on Google maps it turned out to be just a parking area at Motor City, a small shopping centre along Old Pretoria Rd. The owners of the centre, Goldwagen, also did not know Manicaa.com or its owners...
