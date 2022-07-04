Saving is not only for those with money

A plan and discipline are crucial

For almost two years *Julia cut back on small luxuries such as Friday nights out with friends, fast food, bimonthly trips to her parents in the Eastern Cape and cancelled her R800 cellphone contract to save for a car.



Julia, 32, is a single mom who manages a retail shop in Randburg, Johannesburg, earning about R16,000 a month...