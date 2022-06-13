×

South Africa

Landlord refusing to return client’s deposit

Businessman still waiting for response from ex- property owner

13 June 2022 - 08:02
Lindile Sifile Journalist

A Johannesburg businessman has dragged his former landlord to the housing tribunal for allegedly refusing to refund his R27,000 deposit for a posh Sandton house he vacated in December.

For six months, Baete Putsoane has been fighting for his refund for the deposit he paid in January last year when he and his family moved into a lush five-bedroom house that comprises a swimming pool in a Lonehill complex in northern Johannesburg...

