Estate agent refuses to return family’s R8,000 deposit

Despite everything being in order, Suzette Venter is withholding money due to client

When Lungile Pheko left her four-bedroom house, for which she has a mortgage, for a cheaper rented house in 2019, she thought she was cutting costs for her family of six.



She didn’t know that a year later she’d be fighting to get her R8,000 deposit from her estate agent, a battle that would last more than two years...