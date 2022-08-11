State accused of dragging feet in compensating Marikana tragedy victims
Pending matters to settled by month end – government
The families of the victims of the Marikana massacre have accused the government of “grandstanding” and staging a “PR exercise” by claiming that the state will finalise reparations to claimants in the lawsuit by the end of the month.
On Wednesday, department of justice and constitutional development solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani addressed a media briefing outlining that half of the 48 cases have been settled in the class action lawsuit...
