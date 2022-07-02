Police’s R100,000 reward in Tulbagh mass murder 'still on offer'
Western Cape police have appealed for those with information on the Tulbagh mass murder to come forward, saying the reward still stands.
“Our R100,000 reward for information in connection with the Tulbagh mass murder is still on offer and has not been claimed,” police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said on Saturday.
“The second suspect is yet to be arrested and our investigation is still under way. Our appeal for information from the public is still valid.”
Meanwhile, Western Cape community safety MEC Reagen Allen, who visited Marikana informal settlement where the four people, aged between 20 and 35, were shot dead a week ago, said the mass shooting appeared to be a “horrendous” isolated incident.
The fifth victim is undergoing treatment in hospital for gunshot wounds.
It is believed two gunmen were involved in this incident, and the motive is yet to be established. The first suspect, Makubulelwa Dada, was charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder when he appeared in Tulbagh magistrate's court on Thursday.
Dada, who is believed to be a Lesotho national, is set to appear in court again on Monday after his case was postponed to secure him legal representation. The second suspect is still at large.
Allen said: “My plea to the community is to come forward with information so that the second suspect can also be removed off our streets and dealt with by our courts. Individuals who have this type of intent in their hearts do not belong in our communities.
“I am concerned that the area does not have a functioning neighbourhood watch, but also pleased that the CPF (community policing forum) is operational. I will be returning to the area in due course to engage the CPF and to ensure that a neighbourhood watch is established, as we need all hands on deck to combat crime,” he said.
TimesLIVE
