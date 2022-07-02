Police’s R100,000 reward in Tulbagh mass murder 'still on offer'

Western Cape police have appealed for those with information on the Tulbagh mass murder to come forward, saying the reward still stands.

“Our R100,000 reward for information in connection with the Tulbagh mass murder is still on offer and has not been claimed,” police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said on Saturday.

“The second suspect is yet to be arrested and our investigation is still under way. Our appeal for information from the public is still valid.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape community safety MEC Reagen Allen, who visited Marikana informal settlement where the four people, aged between 20 and 35, were shot dead a week ago, said the mass shooting appeared to be a “horrendous” isolated incident.

The fifth victim is undergoing treatment in hospital for gunshot wounds.