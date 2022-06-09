Presidency budget debate delayed as EFF calls for Ramaphosa to leave

“My order is on the president. He is suffering from acquired intellectual intelligence deficiency syndrome,” said Matumba.

He said Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address parliament as he would “infect us with acquired intellectual intelligence deficiency syndrome”.

“He must sit down and not address us.”

Another EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini added: “We can't be addressed by a money-launderer and a criminal. The president is accused of serious crimes. We can’t be addressed by a person like this. A person with such huge accusations behind him.”

ANC MPs on the virtual platform joined in and rallied against EFF MPs.

The three EFF MPs who were physically attending the session were bundled out by parliament protection officers after 32 minutes of to-and-fro.

But this did not stop those who were connected virtually from disrupting the sitting.