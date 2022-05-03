Rustenburg rally a warning shot to SA’s leadership

Ramaphosa receives a hostile reception

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a hasty exit in a police Nyala from the Workers’ Day rally in Rustenburg on Sunday in what will go down as a public humiliation at the hands of mineworkers he once led.



The hostile reception and heckling Ramaphosa endured, which ended in chaos when he was whisked away by police, is a sign of worker discontent over his government’s failure to live up to its promises. ..