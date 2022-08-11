First bell for SA's upside-down school
Institution could be the only one of its kind in the world
Young businesswoman Fikile Ndaba, 31, is at the forefront of a team that is about to launch SA’s first upside-down school building tomorrow.
Ndaba, a certified accountant who is the founder of a self-named consultancy firm and the CEO of Ten Flags SA, told Sowetan that the school is one of the biggest projects she has worked on since going into business in 2020...
