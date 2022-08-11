×

South Africa

First bell for SA's upside-down school

Institution could be the only one of its kind in the world

11 August 2022 - 07:47
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Young businesswoman Fikile Ndaba, 31, is at the forefront of a team that is about to launch SA’s first upside-down school building  tomorrow.

Ndaba, a certified accountant who is the founder of a self-named consultancy firm and the CEO of Ten Flags SA, told Sowetan that the school is one of the biggest projects she has worked on since going into business in 2020...

