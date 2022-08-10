×

South Africa

Battle between haves and have-nots rages in Bronkhorstspruit

Spirit of sharing water not reigning

10 August 2022 - 08:11
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Water is becoming a scarce commodity in Bronkhorstspruit as tensions are brewing between two communities in Zithobeni.

Residents of the Zithobeni Heights, an informal settlement, have been without water as their tanks have not been filled by the municipality for nearly three weeks. This forces them to go to a nearby formal settlement known as Marikana that has running water from some taps. ..

