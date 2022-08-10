Battle between haves and have-nots rages in Bronkhorstspruit
Spirit of sharing water not reigning
Water is becoming a scarce commodity in Bronkhorstspruit as tensions are brewing between two communities in Zithobeni.
Residents of the Zithobeni Heights, an informal settlement, have been without water as their tanks have not been filled by the municipality for nearly three weeks. This forces them to go to a nearby formal settlement known as Marikana that has running water from some taps. ..
