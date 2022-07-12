Case of dèjà vu as state fumbles on
By Sowetan - 12 July 2022 - 09:02
The Merrian Webster dictionary defines the word dèjà vu as something overly or unpleasantly familiar.
For many South Africans, this uncanny feeling is relatable and if anything the recent news events have reinforced that sensation of a country stuck in a constant state of dèjà vu...
Case of dèjà vu as state fumbles on
The Merrian Webster dictionary defines the word dèjà vu as something overly or unpleasantly familiar.
For many South Africans, this uncanny feeling is relatable and if anything the recent news events have reinforced that sensation of a country stuck in a constant state of dèjà vu...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos