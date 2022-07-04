×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two sets of twins aged 8 and 13 die in shack fire in Mpumalanga

Illegal electricity connection suspected to have caused the blaze

04 July 2022 - 11:27
The shack in which two set of twins died in Mpumalanga.
The shack in which two set of twins died in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Two sets of twins left in the care of their 17-year-old brother died in a shack fire on Monday morning in Hendrina, near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police were called to the scene where a shack was on fire at Marikana informal settlement in Hendrina and found the twins, aged eight and 13, burned beyond recognition.

Mohlala said it is not yet confirmed what caused the fire, but power cables visible on the ground prompted the suspicion there may have been an illegal electricity connection.

He said information received was that the 33-year-old mother of the deceased  left them in the care of their 17-year-old brother three days ago.

“When the fire broke out, the brother tried to save his siblings but couldn’t as the fire was already at an advanced stage. The mother and 17-year-old boy have been taken to hospital in Middelburg in a state of shock,” Mohlala said.

He said police have registered an inquest and the investigation is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

Three children aged 1, 4 and 9, die in fire in Cape Town informal settlement

Three children aged 1, 4 and 9 died in a fire in Wesbank, Cape Town, on Saturday morning.
News
2 days ago

Police save bedridden man and three children from house fire

Three Northern Cape police officers rescued an elderly bedridden man and three children from a burning house.
News
5 days ago

Alex residents feel abandoned after fire destroys their shacks

Gladys Mmola, 69, lost everything after a raging fired destroyed her home and those of 163 other people in Alexander Township.
News
1 week ago

Kwa Mai Mai fire survivors recount their terrible ordeal

“I do not know how I am still alive”
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released