Be the Meister: meet our Photo Awards judges – all masters of their craft

For the past three weeks, amateur or professional photographers have been entering their best work from the past year for the inaugural Photo Awards, presented by Jägermeister in partnership with the Sunday Times and Sowetan.

Their photos were entered in five awards categories. A panel of expert judges (read more about them below) is selecting five finalists in each category, and the category winners are then decided by public vote.

Here's how Jägermeister SA describes its "Be a Meister" philosophy:

If you’ve been living that Meister life, you already know what it means to Be the Meister. You know that it’s so much more than a label or a social construct. It’s something that comes from within, an inherent air of excellence at the core of your being.

You know to Be the Meister means staying true and authentic. You know who you are and remain unchanged by fads or fame.

You’re called by passion to rise above convention and strive to be like no other. You do what's never been done, so people can feel what's never been felt.

You relentlessly pursue the need to master your craft and transform the world around you. Because you know only true mastery will satisfy your curiosity.

You understand it’s about being disruptive and smashing the status quo. After all, you have a spirit bold enough to forge its own path, unconstrained by conventions, to disrupt for the better.

And when it becomes time, it’s all about seizing the moment, because Meisters always take a shot.

Donné Wolk, marketing manager at Jägermeister SA, sums it up: “We are Meisters, we master our own destiny. We believe people should live their lives boldly and be masters of what they do, master their craft – whatever that craft is. Jägermeister wants to give aspiring photographers the platform and mentorship to own their skill and master their craft. We challenge you to follow your passion, stay true to who you are and rise above convention.”