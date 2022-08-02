Marikana: The Musical returns for 10th anniversary of massacre
Award-winning play keeps core cast
A 40-member cast and 13-piece band will get on stage on Tuesday night at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria to relive the story of the brutal killing of 34 miners in North West.
The musical is based on the stories in the book We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story by Lucas Ledwaba, Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandiwe Saba and Leon Sadiki...
