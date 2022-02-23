We need new leadership in the country, urgently

The “New Dawn” project assumed a new-found liberalism to job creation despite the private sector holding employment equity in contempt with impunity. Needless to say, employment efforts are hampered by retrenchments and cheap labour, leaving the masses as slaves of a false hope.

The naked truth is that there are more poor and unemployed people than before. Some died in vain. It’s an indictment that can be attributed to weak leadership catapulted into public office through factional slates influenced by overbearing power of an elite group and white monopoly capital.

While these new tendencies wrecked our glorious movement to the core of its well-being, a shameful display of divisions left confusing signals in society. This disunity spawned the worst forms of factionalism that may beget a political risk.

For the riots that plunged the country to fall into ruins ensued from intra-party disputes, which swallowed up an inept cabinet to a point of dereliction of duty.

And a factional influence was telling when President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the unexpected turn of events as an act of “ethnic mobilisation”. Like Marikana tragedy, the violent protests should’ve been anticipated. So what was Ramaphosa expecting from a society blighted by crime and violence?

Some of us predicted that such divisive utterances without thought would harden attitudes in communities battling with social cohesion. Actually, the situation has bred a ring of agitators and vigilante groups completely powerful to subordinate the community policing forums.

Lately, they “send” themselves in communities – apparently to rid them of drug traffickers, illicit goods, and illegal migrants suffocating their lives beyond the control of police. In the end, innocent people bear the brunt of victimisation. It’s obvious what brought about this sad situation. Be that as it may, methinks a change in leadership is the only way forward.

Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni