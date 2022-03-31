Defections, retrenchments continue to harm once dominant National Union of Mineworkers

The union has suffered close to 10% in membership loss over the last four years

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has continued to bleed membership as its efforts to recruit more members fail while defections and retrenchments have harmed the once dominant trade union.



