Unity of the mineworkers, trade unions sacrosanct when fighting status quo

The struggle for a living wage and better conditions of employment for mineworkers in SA in particular requires maximum unity of trade unions in general and workers in particular.

It is so because such a living wage and better conditions of employment will not be delivered on a silver platter. The recent developments of striking workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in the gold sector, Sibanye Stillwater mine in particular, is a demonstration of workers’ commitment to challenge the status quo.

The status quo of neo-liberalism and austerity continues to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Neal Froneman’s whopping R300m remuneration on the one hand while refusing mine workers a mere R1,000 a month increase is a demonstration of the fact that the present system is bent to pursue huge inequality, poverty and mass destruction of jobs. The arrogance of Froneman does not only undermine mineworkers but the country in its entirety.