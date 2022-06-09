Unity of the mineworkers, trade unions sacrosanct when fighting status quo

I dare say, the wrapping up of wage negotiations between organised labour and employer, Sibanye-Stillwater, was not as easy as some think, and equally not as complicated as some would suggest, but what made us as chief negotiators keep walking was the resolute unity of the workers at Sibanye-Stillwater. Thus, the fact that the NUM and Amcu membership can have joint mass meetings, with their leadership sharing platforms and slogans can be described as a turning point in the body politics of the mining sector. It is no secret that our enemies, both domestic and global, celebrated the 2012 incidents (Marikana in the platinum belt), where workers were set up by employers to butcher each other.

In the final analysis, we can confidently say, workers, their organisations and leadership have now boldly identified the enemy of the workers. In this respect, mineworkers, their organisations and leadership are agreeing on one thing, that mine bosses are the enemies and they must be confronted and collective bargaining is that platform to confront them. Therefore, the task of workers, their organisations and leadership is to resolutely hold hands and confront those who own the means of production.

In Driefontein, Sibanye Stillwater, we saw Marx praxis that when workers of the world unite they have nothing to lose but their chains. Given the maximum unity of the workers at Sibanye Stillwater gold, as recognised labour, we indeed settled in the best interest of all mineworkers, irrespective of their union affiliation.

Mabapa is the general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers.