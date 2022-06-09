Unity of the mineworkers, trade unions sacrosanct when fighting status quo
A living wage will not be delivered on a silver platter
The struggle for a living wage and better conditions of employment for mineworkers in SA in particular requires maximum unity of trade unions in general and workers in particular.
It is so because such a living wage and better conditions of employment will not be delivered on a silver platter. The recent developments of striking workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in the gold sector, Sibanye Stillwater mine in particular, is a demonstration of workers’ commitment to challenge the status quo.
The status quo of neo-liberalism and austerity continues to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Neal Froneman’s whopping R300m remuneration on the one hand while refusing mine workers a mere R1,000 a month increase is a demonstration of the fact that the present system is bent to pursue huge inequality, poverty and mass destruction of jobs. The arrogance of Froneman does not only undermine mineworkers but the country in its entirety.
It is against this background that as the NUM we consistently call for the maximum unity of workers and trade unions in the mining sector, if indeed we are to challenge the status quo. Therefore, the unity of the workers, their organisations and leadership in the gold sector is an important advancement we must all commend. However, such unity presents a threat to the enemy of the mineworkers, the mine bosses.
I dare say, the wrapping up of wage negotiations between organised labour and employer, Sibanye-Stillwater, was not as easy as some think, and equally not as complicated as some would suggest, but what made us as chief negotiators keep walking was the resolute unity of the workers at Sibanye-Stillwater. Thus, the fact that the NUM and Amcu membership can have joint mass meetings, with their leadership sharing platforms and slogans can be described as a turning point in the body politics of the mining sector. It is no secret that our enemies, both domestic and global, celebrated the 2012 incidents (Marikana in the platinum belt), where workers were set up by employers to butcher each other.
In the final analysis, we can confidently say, workers, their organisations and leadership have now boldly identified the enemy of the workers. In this respect, mineworkers, their organisations and leadership are agreeing on one thing, that mine bosses are the enemies and they must be confronted and collective bargaining is that platform to confront them. Therefore, the task of workers, their organisations and leadership is to resolutely hold hands and confront those who own the means of production.
In Driefontein, Sibanye Stillwater, we saw Marx praxis that when workers of the world unite they have nothing to lose but their chains. Given the maximum unity of the workers at Sibanye Stillwater gold, as recognised labour, we indeed settled in the best interest of all mineworkers, irrespective of their union affiliation.
Mabapa is the general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers.
