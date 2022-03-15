Time for SA to evolve into a better place for all of us

Annihilation of the other has detrimental effects on a thinking-feeling human being

Unbidden, the spectre of a failed state haunts the contemporary imagination of SA.



State responsibility and accountability have been piecemeal, and the citizenry is left to fend for itself, as organs of state have ground to a halt due to missteps in securing physical and knowledge infrastructures, and endemic mismanagement of vital resources...