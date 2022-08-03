Three suspects in Bontle Mashiyane murder case apply for bail
State and community to oppose bail
Three of the five people accused of the rape and murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane have made a U-turn and have opted to apply for bail.
Bontle's neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, her boyfriend and serial offender Collen Hlongwane, their friend Thapelo Ngomane appeared briefly in the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Tuesday. ..
