South Africa

VIDEO | Bontle Mashiyane's mother speaks of the pain of losing her daughter

By SOWETANLIVE - 31 May 2022 - 14:01

Distraught mother, Permission Seipane has spoken about the pain of losing her daughter.

Six-year-old, Bontle Mashiyane was found murdered on May 21, three weeks after she had gone missing.

Speaking for the first time to the media since Bontle's body was found, Seipane said she has been having a tough time trying to cope with the loss and that she still harboured anger towards her child's killers.

Seipane's neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, her boyfriend and serial offender Collen Hlongwane and their friend Thapelo Ngomane, a sangoma, and his son have been charged with Bontle's murder, rape and mutilation.

It's suspected that the incident was also a muti killing. Some of the houses belonging to the suspects have been torched by the community of Mganduzweni, outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

“I wish that the people who killed my child can be released and then face the community. They need to be dealt with the best way we know,” said Seipane.

“I love Bontle and I sometimes wish I could have died with her.”

