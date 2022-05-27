Mother suffers untold anguish in wake of mob justice

Son, relative wrongly accused

Agnes Letsane, 69, has been on the run and living in different homes since her son, a pastor and a relative, were beaten and burnt alive by a mob who wrongfully accused them of brutally killing two children for muti.



A sangoma in Mganduzweni, near Hazyview in Mpumalanga, had told the community that Pastor Bheki Malomane and his nephew Wonder Mbuyane were behind the murders of siblings Silindile Sifunda, 7, and her sister Ntokozo, 6, who had gone missing in June 2019. The community attacked Malomane and Mbuyane, looted and burnt their homes, as well as those of their relatives...