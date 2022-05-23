Slain little Bontle's mom gives birth to premature baby 'due to stress'

The girlfriend is the aunt to siblings Silindile and Ntokozo Sifunda, who were killed in April 2019 in Mganduzweni. The suspect, Sifunda sisters and Bontle lived on the same street.

“We arrested Hlongwane, who denied killing the child but pointed us to his girlfriend, and the girlfriend pointed us to the neighbour [aged 25]. They then all took us to where they dumped the body of the child and also gave us the name of a sangoma and another man.

“Now, the sangoma and the other man are in for questioning and we shall let the public know (about the status of the case) soon. Again, the girlfriend told us that she was involved in killing other four children from Hazyview and another area, including two of her sister's children,” said spokesperson for Mpumalanga police Brig Selvy Mohlala.

In June 2019, Sowetan reported how the tragic death of the Sifunda siblings led to the killing of a local pastor and his nephew.

Pastor Bheki Malomane, 36, and his nephew Wonder Mbuyane, 24, were beaten and set alight by the community.

Their houses were also torched after a local traditional healer, who was consulted by the community, ruled that Malomane and Mbuyane were involved in the murders of the two little sisters.

The accused are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba condemned the killing.

“The committee condemns this heinous and gruesome gender-based violence-related murder of this little girl. The GBV-related killing of women and children has reached unprecedented and shocking proportions.

“It characterises South Africa as an unsafe and death-trap place for women and children,” said Ncube-Ndaba.

She appealed to the police and other law enforcement agencies to use the available evidence well to arrest and successfully prosecute the killers.

“They should rot in jail. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bontle’s family. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” said Ncube-Ndaba.