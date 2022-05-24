Residents torch houses of Bontle murder suspects

Ngwenya allegedly revealed to police during her arrest that she had killed four other children, including her two nieces

Three houses belonging to two of the people accused of killing Bontle Zethu Ditebogo Mashiyane and a local sangoma taken in for questioning were torched in Mganduzweni, near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Monday night.



The houses belonging to Bontle's neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, another accused Thapelo Surprise Ngomane, 25, and a sangoma Samuel Tsela, who police are currently questioning together with his son Philasande about the mutilation of Bontle's body, were set alight by angry community members...