'I killed four children, including my sister's kids'

Girlfriend of Bontle murder suspect drops bombshell

The girlfriend of a parolee arrested in connection with the disappearance of a six-year-old girl who was found dead at the weekend has told police that she was involved in the killings of four other children, including her two nieces.



This revelation came after her convicted murderer boyfriend Collen Hlongwane told police during his arrest on Friday that he was not the only one responsible for the disappearance of Bontle Zethu Ditebogo Mashiyane of Mganduzweni in Masoyi, near Hazyview, Mpumalanga...