Bontle's murder case moved to KaBokweni due to protesting residents

The case against five people accused of killing Bontle Mashiyane was on Friday morning moved from Masoyi magistrate's court to KaBokweni due to a protest by residents in the area.

Residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and debris, raising concerns over security of the group set to appear in court.

Bontle's neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, her boyfriend and serial offender Collen Hlongwane and their friend Thapelo Ngomane, sangoma Samuel Tsela and his son Philasande Tsela have been charged with the little girl's rape and murder.

It's suspected that the incident was also a muthi killing. Some of the houses belonging to the suspects have been torched by the community of Mganduzweni, outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga, a month ago.

Bontle had disappeared on April 30 while playing with friends outside her home and was found 21 days later not far from her house, mutilated.

“Due to security reasons, the case against the five people accused of murdering Bontle Mashiyane has been moved to KaBokweni magistrate's court,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

After hearing that the case was moved to KaBokweni, the community organised transports to get to the court while police removed rubbles on the roads.

Members of the community, ANC and EFF have now gathered outside the KaBokweni court.

This is a developing story.