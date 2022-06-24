×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bontle's murder case moved to KaBokweni due to protesting residents

24 June 2022 - 12:34
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Protestors outside the KaBokweni magistrate's court during the case against five people accused of killing Bontle Mashiyane
Protestors outside the KaBokweni magistrate's court during the case against five people accused of killing Bontle Mashiyane
Image: Mandla Khoza

The case against five people accused of killing Bontle Mashiyane was on Friday morning moved from Masoyi magistrate's court to KaBokweni due to a protest by residents in the area.

Residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and debris, raising concerns over security of the group set to appear in court.

Bontle's neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, her boyfriend and serial offender Collen Hlongwane and their friend Thapelo Ngomane, sangoma Samuel Tsela and his son Philasande Tsela have been charged with the little girl's rape and murder.

It's suspected that the incident was also a muthi killing. Some of the houses belonging to the suspects have been torched by the community of Mganduzweni, outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga, a month ago.

Bontle had disappeared on April 30 while playing with friends outside her home and was found 21 days later not far from her house, mutilated. 

“Due to security reasons, the case against the five people accused of murdering Bontle Mashiyane has been moved to KaBokweni magistrate's court,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. 

After hearing that the case was moved to KaBokweni, the community organised transports to get to the court while police removed rubbles on the roads. 

Members of the community, ANC and EFF have now gathered outside the KaBokweni court.

This is a developing story. 

Emotional send-off for raped and mutilated little Bontle (6)

Little Bontle Mashiyane, 6, who was raped and brutally killed in Mpumalanga last month, was laid to rest in an emotional send-off on Friday.
News
1 week ago

VIDEO | Bontle Mashiyane's mother speaks of the pain of losing her daughter

Distraught mother, Permission Seipane has spoken about the pain of losing her daughter.
News
3 weeks ago

Call for tougher laws on abuse to protect children

SA needs legislative reform that should focus on ensuring that children get better parental care while also tightening the grip on offenders.
News
3 weeks ago

Residents torch houses of Bontle murder suspects

Three houses belonging to two of the people accused of killing Bontle Zethu Ditebogo Mashiyane and a local sangoma taken in for questioning were ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released