×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Murder case of five people accused of killing Bontle postponed for further investigations

24 June 2022 - 16:59
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

After being moved to another court due to a protest by residents in Masoyi, near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, the case against five people accused of killing Bontle Mashiyane was postponed.

The murder case was postponed for further police investigations...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released