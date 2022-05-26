×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Bontle's death was not in vain, it opened people's eyes'

Grieving mom speaks about her sorrow

26 May 2022 - 07:42
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

As the nine-day-old baby Ayabonga suckles, tears from her mother flow as she recalls how she carried her unborn child in her stomach while searching for her then missing first born.

Her six-year-old, Bontle Mashiyane was later found murdered on May 21, three weeks after she had gone missing. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused