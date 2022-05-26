'Bontle's death was not in vain, it opened people's eyes'

Grieving mom speaks about her sorrow

As the nine-day-old baby Ayabonga suckles, tears from her mother flow as she recalls how she carried her unborn child in her stomach while searching for her then missing first born.



Her six-year-old, Bontle Mashiyane was later found murdered on May 21, three weeks after she had gone missing. ..