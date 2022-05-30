Call for tougher laws on abuse to protect children
Police stats show over 350 young people murdered in 90 days
SA needs legislative reform that should focus on ensuring that children get better parental care while also tightening the grip on offenders.
This is the view of director for the Teddy Bear Foundation Dr Shaheda Omar as the country launched Child Protection Week yesterday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.