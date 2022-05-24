Serial offender Hlongwane's parole to be revoked
Criminal law expert William Booth said a complete overhaul of the parole system was needed
The department of correctional services says it will revoke serial offender Collen Hlongwane’s parole.
Hlongwane was released twice on parole – for attempted murder he committed in 2008 and a 2013 murder...
