South Africa

Serial offender Hlongwane's parole to be revoked

Criminal law expert William Booth said a complete overhaul of the parole system was needed

By Nomazima Nkosi and Penwell Dlamini - 24 May 2022 - 07:18

The department of correctional services says it will revoke serial offender Collen Hlongwane’s parole.

Hlongwane was released twice on parole – for attempted murder he committed in 2008 and a 2013 murder...

