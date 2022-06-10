Emotional send-off for raped and mutilated little Bontle (6)

Speaking at the funeral on Friday, the principal of Sincobile Primary School, James Sigudla, where Bontle was a pupil, said staff members are still trying to come to terms with her gruesome death.

Sigudla said they are also concerned about the safety of other pupils, considering that Bontle was not the first child from the school to be abducted and killed.

“As the school we are heartbroken and shocked by Bontle’s death. We are really concerned because she’s not the first child from our school to be abducted and killed in this manner.

“She is actually the third child who attended our school to be killed like this, and that brings shock and chill among us as teachers and learners. We are asking for the community to cleanse itself and desist from these things,” Sigudla told mourners.

Sports, culture and recreation MEC Thandi Shongwe, who represented Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, said the provincial government is shocked by the increase of muthi killings in the province.

“We hope that the perpetrators are brought to book and face the might of the law and send a precedent. It’s really shocking that people are now kidnapping and killing innocent children in this gruesome manner. They are being killed for their body parts and this must stop because we are now scared to even send our children to the store,” Shongwe said.

Bontle's mother Permission Seipane struggled to speak as she kept crying next to her coffin.

A picture of Bontle wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “I'm going to Change the World” was displayed at the Faith Assembly of God Church where the service was held.