Community, EFF members out in numbers as Bontle's 'killers' appear in court

There's high police presence and community members outside the KaBokweni magistrate's court ahead of the appearance of three people accused of killing Bontle Zethu Ditebogo Mashiyane.

Serial violent offender Collen Hlongwane, who had been released twice before on parole for an attempted murder he committed in 2008 and a 2013 murder, his girlfriend, 40, who has allegedly told police that she has killed four other children before, including her two nieces, are expected to appear in court on Monday. The other suspect is a 25-year-old neighbour.

Bontle had been missing since April 30 when her mutilated body was found near her home in Mganduzweni near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Hlongwane, who was arrested in Edwaleni, near White River, pointed out his girlfriend and a neighbour, leading to their arrest and eventually the pointing out of where they had dumped Bontle's body.

His arrest blew the lid on child killings for muthi in Mganduzweni and surrounding areas.